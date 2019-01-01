TCL Electronics Holdings (TCL) designs, manufactures and sells televisions globally. Listed on the HKSE, TCL is headquartered in Shenzhen. By brand it is the third- largest supplier of televisions globally, but is second- largest in total television volume including televisions produced under original design and manufacture contracts for other brands. In 2020 TCL sold its wholesale TV business and purchased the TCL Communications business which focuses on smartphones and tablets. TCL is a subsidiary of TCL Holdings.