Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Trail Android Rivals In 5G Speeds: Report

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 12 lineup continues to lag behind its Android-based rivals in terms of 5G performance, according to a report from Opensignal.

What Happened: Apple’s first-ever 5 G-enabled smartphones are ranked lower than at least 25 smartphones running Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Android operating system for overall download speed, as per the report.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTC: SSNLF) accounted for at least 60% of the top 25 5G smartphones that were ranked based on their average 5G or 4G download speeds. Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 5G, powered by Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) Snapdragon 888, took the top spot with an average download speed of 56 Mbps.

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited’s (OTC: TCLHF) Revvl 5G and the OnePlus 8T+ took the second and third spots, with download speeds of 49.8 Mbps and 49.3 Mbps, respectively. The LG Velvet 5G was in 25th place with a download speed of 37.8 Mbps.

See Also: Apple Cuts Orders For iPhone 12 Mini By 70% Owing To Lack Of Demand: Report

In comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max had average download speeds of 36.9 and 36.2 Mbps, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini clocked speeds of 29.6 and 32.9 Mbps, respectively.

However, the Apple devices had overall download speeds 2.3 times faster than their 4G iPhone counterparts that used older Intel modems, according to the report. In addition, the average download speeds on the 5G iPhone Pro models are 36% faster than the speeds on the most recent cellular iPad Pro models that are limited to 4G.

Why It Matters: While the iPhone 12 models have been successful for Apple and helped the tech giant to report better-than-expected first-quarter results earlier this year, the lineup’s battery performance has also fallen short.

The iPhone 12 is Apple’s first 5G device, while Samsung’s smartphones are the third generation of 5G devices.

Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 2.5% higher on Monday at $123.99.

Read Next: Apple Discontinues The Original HomePod Speaker