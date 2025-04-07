5 Stock Picks Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday, with the Dow Jones index tumbling over 2,200 points during the session.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Mark Hughes

Analyst Firm : Truist Securities

: Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: 85% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on W. R. Berkley Corporation WRB and increased the price target from $68 to $80 on April 3. This analyst sees around 25% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Buy rating on and increased the price target from $68 to $80 on April 3. This analyst sees around 25% upside in the stock. Recent News: On April 1, W. R. Berkley named Michael G. MacMullin President of Berkley Luxury Group.

Analyst: Matthew Carletti

Analyst Firm : Citizens Capital Markets

: Citizens Capital Markets Ratings Accuracy : 84%

: 84% Latest Rating : Downgraded rating on ProAssurance Corporation PRA from Market Outperform to Market Perform on April 3.

: Downgraded rating on from Market Outperform to Market Perform on April 3. Recent News: On March 19, ProAssurance announced it will be acquired by The Doctors Company for $25.00 per share in cash.

Analyst: Zachary Fadem

Analyst Firm: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy: 84%

84% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on RH RH and slashed the price target from $375 to $300 on April 3. This analyst sees around 76% upside in the stock.

Maintained an Overweight rating on and slashed the price target from $375 to $300 on April 3. This analyst sees around 76% upside in the stock. Recent News: On April 2, RH reported fourth-quarter financial results and missed its adjusted EPS and revenue estimates.

Analyst: Paul Newsome

Analyst Firm : Piper Sandler

: Piper Sandler Ratings Accuracy : 84%

: 84% Latest Rating : Maintained an Overweight rating on The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc . THG and increased the price target from $190 to $205 on April 1. This analyst sees around 35% upside in the stock.

: Maintained an Overweight rating on . and increased the price target from $190 to $205 on April 1. This analyst sees around 35% upside in the stock. Recent News: On April 3, The Hanover appointed Richard W. Lavey as Chief Operating Officer.

Analyst: Josh Sullivan

Analyst Firm : Benchmark

: Benchmark Ratings Accuracy : 83%

: 83% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on TAT Technologies Ltd. TATT and increased the price target from $30 to $35 on April 3. This analyst sees around 37% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Buy rating on and increased the price target from $30 to $35 on April 3. This analyst sees around 37% upside in the stock. Recent News: On March 26, TAT Technologies reported a year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter financial results.

