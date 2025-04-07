April 7, 2025 11:21 AM 3 min read

5 Stock Picks Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday, with the Dow Jones index tumbling over 2,200 points during the session.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Mark Hughes

  • Analyst Firm: Truist Securities
  • Ratings Accuracy: 85%
  • Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on W. R. Berkley Corporation WRB and increased the price target from $68 to $80 on April 3. This analyst sees around 25% upside in the stock.
  • Recent News: On April 1, W. R. Berkley named Michael G. MacMullin President of Berkley Luxury Group.

Analyst: Matthew Carletti

  • Analyst Firm: Citizens Capital Markets
  • Ratings Accuracy: 84%
  • Latest Rating: Downgraded rating on ProAssurance Corporation PRA from Market Outperform to Market Perform on April 3.
  • Recent News: On March 19, ProAssurance announced it will be acquired by The Doctors Company for $25.00 per share in cash.

Analyst: Zachary Fadem

  • Analyst Firm: Wells Fargo
  • Ratings Accuracy: 84%
  • Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on RH RH and slashed the price target from $375 to $300 on April 3. This analyst sees around 76% upside in the stock.
  • Recent News: On April 2, RH reported fourth-quarter financial results and missed its adjusted EPS and revenue estimates.

Analyst: Paul Newsome

  • Analyst Firm: Piper Sandler
  • Ratings Accuracy: 84%
  • Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. THG and increased the price target from $190 to $205 on April 1. This analyst sees around 35% upside in the stock.
  • Recent News: On April 3, The Hanover appointed Richard W. Lavey as Chief Operating Officer.

Analyst: Josh Sullivan

  • Analyst Firm: Benchmark
  • Ratings Accuracy: 83%
  • Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on TAT Technologies Ltd. TATT and increased the price target from $30 to $35 on April 3. This analyst sees around 37% upside in the stock.
  • Recent News: On March 26, TAT Technologies reported a year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter financial results.

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock

PRA Logo
PRAProAssurance Corp
$23.28-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum97.61
Growth0.58
Quality-
Value73.22
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
RH Logo
RHRH
$167.1514.8%
TATT Logo
TATTTAT Technologies Ltd
$26.001.42%
THG Logo
THGThe Hanover Insurance Group Inc
$152.35-3.36%
WRB Logo
WRBWR Berkley Corp
$64.19-1.90%
Got Questions? Ask
Which analysts' ratings are most reliable now?
How will W. R. Berkley Corporation respond to market shifts?
What impact could ProAssurance's acquisition have on competitors?
Which insurance stocks could benefit from market changes?
How will RH's financial miss influence investor sentiment?
What does the price target cut for RH indicate?
Which insurance firms might outperform following analyst upgrades?
How could TAT Technologies leverage its recent growth?
Is there an opportunity in the insurance sector after recent ratings?
Which financial strategies can investors adopt based on these insights?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasExpert IdeasWall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved