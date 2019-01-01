TAT Techs (NASDAQ:TATT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 31
EPS
$-0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$20M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$20M
When is TAT Techs (NASDAQ:TATT) reporting earnings?
TAT Techs (TATT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 31, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for TAT Techs (NASDAQ:TATT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were TAT Techs’s (NASDAQ:TATT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $26.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
