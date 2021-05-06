 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

58 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 12:04pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) shares surged 92.9% to $2.3150. Stealth BioTherapeutics presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology meeting with positive data from a post hoc analysis of the Phase 1 ReCLAIM study evaluating elamipretide in patients with non-central geographic atrophy and high risk drusen associated with dry age-related macular degeneration.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares jumped 45% to $7.97 on above-average volume.
  • Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) gained 27.2% to $6.40 after the company disclosed successful results from first 2021 study, HYPER-A21-1.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) surged 23.8% to $3.32 on above-average volume.
  • Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) gained 20.7% to $3.4038.
  • Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) shares climbed 19.5% to $24.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) gained 19.1% to $25.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 guidance.
  • Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) jumped 18.3% to $6.20 after the company announced preliminary April revenue of €2.491 million, up from €492 thousand year over year.
  • Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) gained 17% to $21.95 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) jumped 17% to $7.00.
  • At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares rose 16.6% to $36.48 after the Wall Street Journal reported that private-equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC is nearing a deal to buy the company.
  • WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) gained 16.4% to $32.10 following Q1 results.
  • Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) surged 16% to $5.20 after the company announced FDA approval of the Investigational Device Exemption for the pilot clinical trial of its Tissue Genesis Icellator2.
  • Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) gained 15.7% to $49.65 after reporting strong Q1 results.
  • Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) surged 14.7% to $7.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) climbed 14.2% to $4.88.
  • Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: KOR) gained 12.8% to $2.37. Corvus Gold secured $20 million loan from AngloGold Ashanti North America Inc. to fund North Bullfrog permitting and pre-development work.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) climbed 11.5% to $1.65 after dropping over 8% on Wednesday. The company last week received a Nasdaq notification letter indicating shares will be suspended May 9. The company plans to appeal the determination.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) gained 11% to $2.44.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) gained 10.8% to $4.22.
  • SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) rose 9.9% to $3.3350 after surging around 30% on Wednesday.
  • JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) rose 8.7% to $7.50 after gaining over 7% in the previous session.
  • Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) rose 5.6% to $44.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) rose 5.5% to $74.53 following quarterly results.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) shares dipped 32% to $31.60 after the company swung to a loss in the first quarter. The company also priced its 5.65 million share common stock offering at $31 per share.
  • Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) fell 31.8% to $6.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) dropped 31.3% to $16.90.
  • Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) fell 24.3% to $9.11 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
  • Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLY) shares fell 23.8% to $44.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also announced the CFO is stepping down.
  • U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) dipped 22.2% to $51.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 21.3% to $15.33 after jumping 96% on Wednesday.
  • Quotient Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QUOT) dipped 20.8% to $13.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) fell 20.3% to $7.47 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) dropped 20% to $2.56 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NYSE: EVK) fell 19.7% to $2.45 after jumping 29% on Wednesday.
  • Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) dipped 19.2% to $27.50 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) dropped 17.7% to $3.72 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) dipped 17% to $8.70 after reporting a Q2 loss.
  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) fell 16.2% to $19.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) dropped 15.9% to $153.87 following Q1 results.
  • Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 15.3% to $52.70 following Q1 loss.
  • Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) dropped 14% to $14.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) dipped 13.8% to $92.11 after the company issued weak sales outlook.
  • Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares fell 13.7% to $159.20 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dropped 13.5% to $5.11 after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak sales forecast for the second quarter.
  • Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) dipped 12.1% to $99.56 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) dropped 12% to $28.86. The company recently released Q1 results.
  • Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) dipped 11.9% to $30.30.
  • Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) fell 11.7% to $84.07 after the company reported a Q1 loss.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 10.2% to $6.63 after dropping over 15% on Wednesday. Vaxart recently reported new data from its oral COVID-19 vaccine Phase I study that suggests broad cross-reactivity against other coronaviruses.
  • Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) dropped 10% to $9.99 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) fell 9.9% to $54.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
  • American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) fell 9.5% to $3.2079 after climbing more than 30% on Wednesday.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 9.2% to $9.9. Ocugen is expected to report Q1 earnings on Friday, May 7.
  • Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSE: SYN) declined 7.8% to $0.4665 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares fell 7.7% to $4.6682. Precipio recently launched its COVID-19 rapid antibody test on the Amazon.com Inc platform.
  • Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) dropped 6.7% to $218.24 after the company priced its 1.35 million share common stock offering at $219 per share.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) fell 6.2% to $47.99 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEHR + ALGT)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Recap: Allegiant Travel Q1 Earnings
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Budget Carrier Startup Avelo Airlines Launches With $19 Fares
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com