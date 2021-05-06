58 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) shares surged 92.9% to $2.3150. Stealth BioTherapeutics presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology meeting with positive data from a post hoc analysis of the Phase 1 ReCLAIM study evaluating elamipretide in patients with non-central geographic atrophy and high risk drusen associated with dry age-related macular degeneration.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares jumped 45% to $7.97 on above-average volume.
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) gained 27.2% to $6.40 after the company disclosed successful results from first 2021 study, HYPER-A21-1.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) surged 23.8% to $3.32 on above-average volume.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) gained 20.7% to $3.4038.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) shares climbed 19.5% to $24.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) gained 19.1% to $25.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 guidance.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) jumped 18.3% to $6.20 after the company announced preliminary April revenue of €2.491 million, up from €492 thousand year over year.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) gained 17% to $21.95 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) jumped 17% to $7.00.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares rose 16.6% to $36.48 after the Wall Street Journal reported that private-equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC is nearing a deal to buy the company.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) gained 16.4% to $32.10 following Q1 results.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) surged 16% to $5.20 after the company announced FDA approval of the Investigational Device Exemption for the pilot clinical trial of its Tissue Genesis Icellator2.
- Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) gained 15.7% to $49.65 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) surged 14.7% to $7.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) climbed 14.2% to $4.88.
- Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: KOR) gained 12.8% to $2.37. Corvus Gold secured $20 million loan from AngloGold Ashanti North America Inc. to fund North Bullfrog permitting and pre-development work.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) climbed 11.5% to $1.65 after dropping over 8% on Wednesday. The company last week received a Nasdaq notification letter indicating shares will be suspended May 9. The company plans to appeal the determination.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) gained 11% to $2.44.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) gained 10.8% to $4.22.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) rose 9.9% to $3.3350 after surging around 30% on Wednesday.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) rose 8.7% to $7.50 after gaining over 7% in the previous session.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) rose 5.6% to $44.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) rose 5.5% to $74.53 following quarterly results.
Losers
- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) shares dipped 32% to $31.60 after the company swung to a loss in the first quarter. The company also priced its 5.65 million share common stock offering at $31 per share.
- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) fell 31.8% to $6.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) dropped 31.3% to $16.90.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) fell 24.3% to $9.11 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLY) shares fell 23.8% to $44.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also announced the CFO is stepping down.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) dipped 22.2% to $51.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 21.3% to $15.33 after jumping 96% on Wednesday.
- Quotient Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QUOT) dipped 20.8% to $13.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) fell 20.3% to $7.47 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) dropped 20% to $2.56 after reporting Q1 results.
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NYSE: EVK) fell 19.7% to $2.45 after jumping 29% on Wednesday.
- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) dipped 19.2% to $27.50 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) dropped 17.7% to $3.72 following weak quarterly sales.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) dipped 17% to $8.70 after reporting a Q2 loss.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) fell 16.2% to $19.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) dropped 15.9% to $153.87 following Q1 results.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 15.3% to $52.70 following Q1 loss.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) dropped 14% to $14.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) dipped 13.8% to $92.11 after the company issued weak sales outlook.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares fell 13.7% to $159.20 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dropped 13.5% to $5.11 after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak sales forecast for the second quarter.
- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) dipped 12.1% to $99.56 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) dropped 12% to $28.86. The company recently released Q1 results.
- Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) dipped 11.9% to $30.30.
- Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) fell 11.7% to $84.07 after the company reported a Q1 loss.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 10.2% to $6.63 after dropping over 15% on Wednesday. Vaxart recently reported new data from its oral COVID-19 vaccine Phase I study that suggests broad cross-reactivity against other coronaviruses.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) dropped 10% to $9.99 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) fell 9.9% to $54.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) fell 9.5% to $3.2079 after climbing more than 30% on Wednesday.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 9.2% to $9.9. Ocugen is expected to report Q1 earnings on Friday, May 7.
- Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSE: SYN) declined 7.8% to $0.4665 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares fell 7.7% to $4.6682. Precipio recently launched its COVID-19 rapid antibody test on the Amazon.com Inc platform.
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) dropped 6.7% to $218.24 after the company priced its 1.35 million share common stock offering at $219 per share.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) fell 6.2% to $47.99 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
