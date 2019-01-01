Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$0.340
Quarterly Revenue
$1.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.6M
Earnings History
Taitron Components Questions & Answers
When is Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) reporting earnings?
Taitron Components (TAIT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Taitron Components’s (NASDAQ:TAIT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
