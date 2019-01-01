AT&T (NYSE:T), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
AT&T (NYSE:T) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AT&T beat estimated earnings by 30.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.59.
Revenue was down $5.83 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AT&T's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.78
|0.79
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.87
|0.89
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|40.43B
|39.14B
|42.64B
|42.69B
|Revenue Actual
|40.96B
|39.92B
|44.05B
|43.94B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of AT&T using advanced sorting and filters.
AT&T Questions & Answers
AT&T (T) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.74.
The Actual Revenue was $39.8B, which beat the estimate of $39.8B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.