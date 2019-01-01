AT&T (NYSE:T), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

AT&T (NYSE:T) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AT&T beat estimated earnings by 30.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.59.

Revenue was down $5.83 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AT&T's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.78 0.79 0.78 EPS Actual 0.78 0.87 0.89 0.86 Revenue Estimate 40.43B 39.14B 42.64B 42.69B Revenue Actual 40.96B 39.92B 44.05B 43.94B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.