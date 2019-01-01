QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/202.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.1 - 20.94
Mkt Cap
683M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.02
Shares
37.8M
Outstanding
Sierra Wireless Inc is a wireless communication equipment designer and provider of Device-To-Cloud Internet-of-Things solutions. The company's product and services portfolio contains products such as high speed cellular modules and services such as connectivity services, cloud platforms, and cellular gateways, among others. It operates through two business segments: Internet of Things solutions and Embedded broadband. The vast majority of revenue comes from the company's embedded broadband segment, and more than half of its revenue is earned in the United States and Asia-Pacific region.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.030
REV149.912M

Sierra Wireless Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sierra Wireless (SWIR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sierra Wireless's (SWIR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sierra Wireless.

Q

What is the target price for Sierra Wireless (SWIR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) was reported by Craig-Hallum on June 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting SWIR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.68% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sierra Wireless (SWIR)?

A

The stock price for Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) is $18.08 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sierra Wireless (SWIR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sierra Wireless.

Q

When is Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) reporting earnings?

A

Sierra Wireless’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Sierra Wireless (SWIR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sierra Wireless.

Q

What sector and industry does Sierra Wireless (SWIR) operate in?

A

Sierra Wireless is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.