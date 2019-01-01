Swire Properties is a Hong Kong-based property investor, and the city's largest office landlord. Its Hong Kong portfolio provides more than 12 million square feet of gross floor area, with its portfolio of Grade A office contributing more than 8 million square feet. The firm also holds investment properties and development projects in China and the United States. Rental income accounts for over 60% of its total revenue, with property development and hotel operations contributing the balance. The company was listed in 2012. Parent company Swire Pacific holds an 82% stake.