Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9K
Div / Yield
0.26/4.19%
52 Wk
5.44 - 8.3
Mkt Cap
23.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
3.9B
Outstanding
Swire Pacific is a Hong Kong-based conglomerate, with interests in property, aviation, beverage, marine service, trading and industrials. The property division, an 82% stake in Swire Properties, contributes more than half of the group's operating profit. The beverage division is one of two Coca-Cola bottlers in mainland China, a bottler in Hong Kong and Taiwan, and in the mid-west and west of the United States. The aviation division consists of Haeco, an aircraft engineering company, and a 45% stake in Cathay Pacific. In 2020, the group ventured into healthcare investments. John Swire and Sons Group, the parent company, holds a 43% stake in Swire Pacific but has 58% of the voting rights through a dual-class share structure.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Swire Pacific Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Swire Pacific (SWRAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Swire Pacific (OTCPK: SWRAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Swire Pacific's (SWRAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Swire Pacific.

Q

What is the target price for Swire Pacific (SWRAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Swire Pacific

Q

Current Stock Price for Swire Pacific (SWRAF)?

A

The stock price for Swire Pacific (OTCPK: SWRAF) is $6.13 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:55:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Swire Pacific (SWRAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Swire Pacific.

Q

When is Swire Pacific (OTCPK:SWRAF) reporting earnings?

A

Swire Pacific does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Swire Pacific (SWRAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Swire Pacific.

Q

What sector and industry does Swire Pacific (SWRAF) operate in?

A

Swire Pacific is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.