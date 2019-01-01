|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of TDCX (NYSE: TDCX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in TDCX’s space includes: Evertec (NYSE:EVTC), CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS), Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW), Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY).
The latest price target for TDCX (NYSE: TDCX) was reported by Goldman Sachs on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.30 expecting TDCX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 114.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for TDCX (NYSE: TDCX) is $14.135 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for TDCX.
TDCX’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TDCX.
TDCX is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.