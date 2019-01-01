QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
TDCX Inc provides outsourced contact center services. Its business comprises three key service offerings: omnichannel CX solutions; sales and digital marketing services; and content monitoring and moderation services. It also provides other services for clients, such as providing workspace at its offices in connection with existing campaigns and providing human resource and administration services to clients.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

TDCX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TDCX (TDCX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TDCX (NYSE: TDCX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TDCX's (TDCX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TDCX (TDCX) stock?

A

The latest price target for TDCX (NYSE: TDCX) was reported by Goldman Sachs on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.30 expecting TDCX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 114.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TDCX (TDCX)?

A

The stock price for TDCX (NYSE: TDCX) is $14.135 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TDCX (TDCX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TDCX.

Q

When is TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) reporting earnings?

A

TDCX’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is TDCX (TDCX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TDCX.

Q

What sector and industry does TDCX (TDCX) operate in?

A

TDCX is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.