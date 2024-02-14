Citigroup To Rally Over 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Loading...
- Keybanc raised the price target for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD from $318 to $375. Keybanc analyst Eric Heath maintained an Overweight rating. CrowdStrike shares rose 0.4% to close at $322.44 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler boosted Shopify Inc. SHOP price target from $56 to $63. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Underweight rating. Shopify shares fell 13.4% to close at $77.18 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham boosted the price target for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC from $62 to $70. Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating. SS&C Technologies shares fell 1.8% to close at $60.15 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised Bruker Corporation BRKR price target from $60 to $90. JP Morgan analyst Tycho Peterson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Bruker shares jumped 8.8% to close at $76.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC increased the price target for HP Inc. HPQ from $30 to $33. HSBC analyst Stephen Bersey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. HP shares fell 1.9% to close at $28.14 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Citigroup Inc. C from $56 to $63. Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Citigroup shares fell 2.2% to close at $52.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. increased KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $16 to $24. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 7.4% to close at $14.85 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush cut Denny's Corporation DENN price target from $11 to $10.5. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Neutral rating. Denny's shares fell 4.2% to close at $9.91 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut Biogen Inc. BIIB price target from $305 to $300. Needham analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Buy rating. Biogen shares fell 7.4% to close at $226.65 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc boosted MongoDB, Inc. MDB price target from $500 to $543. Keybanc analyst Eric Heath maintained an Overweight rating. MongoDB shares fell 3.3% to close at $472.13 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
