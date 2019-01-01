Sierra Oncology Inc is a clinical-stage drug development company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. In addition, it also engaged in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in the preclinical development stage.