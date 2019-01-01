QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Sierra Oncology Inc is a clinical-stage drug development company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. In addition, it also engaged in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in the preclinical development stage.

Sierra Oncology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sierra Oncology (SRRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sierra Oncology's (SRRA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sierra Oncology (SRRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting SRRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.65% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sierra Oncology (SRRA)?

A

The stock price for Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) is $31.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sierra Oncology (SRRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sierra Oncology.

Q

When is Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) reporting earnings?

A

Sierra Oncology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Sierra Oncology (SRRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sierra Oncology.

Q

What sector and industry does Sierra Oncology (SRRA) operate in?

A

Sierra Oncology is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.