Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.89
Mkt Cap
12.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2.25
EPS
-0.02
Shares
68.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Sunrise Real Estate Group Inc and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of real estate development and property brokerage services. The provided services include real estate marketing services, property leasing services, and property management services in the People's Republic of China. The operating segments of the company are Property brokerage services, Real estate development, Investment transaction, and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Real estate development segment.

Sunrise Real Estate Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunrise Real Estate Gr (SRRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunrise Real Estate Gr (OTCPK: SRRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sunrise Real Estate Gr's (SRRE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sunrise Real Estate Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Sunrise Real Estate Gr (SRRE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sunrise Real Estate Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunrise Real Estate Gr (SRRE)?

A

The stock price for Sunrise Real Estate Gr (OTCPK: SRRE) is $0.18 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunrise Real Estate Gr (SRRE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2018.

Q

When is Sunrise Real Estate Gr (OTCPK:SRRE) reporting earnings?

A

Sunrise Real Estate Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sunrise Real Estate Gr (SRRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunrise Real Estate Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunrise Real Estate Gr (SRRE) operate in?

A

Sunrise Real Estate Gr is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.