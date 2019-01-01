Sprague Resources LP engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas, and to provide storage and handling services for a broad range of materials. The company owns, operate and control a network of refined products and materials handling terminals strategically located throughout the Northeast United States and in Quebec, Canada that have a combined storage capacity of million barrels for refined products and other liquid materials, as well as materials handling capacity. It operates in four business segments: Refined products, Natural gas, Materials handling and Other operations. Sprague generates most of its revenue from its Refined products segments.