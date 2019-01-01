|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.340
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-03
|REV
|968.220M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Sprague Resources.
The latest price target for Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) was reported by Raymond James on April 16, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SRLP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) is $17.0448 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:25:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 9, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.
Sprague Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sprague Resources.
Sprague Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.