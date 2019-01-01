QQQ
Sprague Resources LP engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas, and to provide storage and handling services for a broad range of materials. The company owns, operate and control a network of refined products and materials handling terminals strategically located throughout the Northeast United States and in Quebec, Canada that have a combined storage capacity of million barrels for refined products and other liquid materials, as well as materials handling capacity. It operates in four business segments: Refined products, Natural gas, Materials handling and Other operations. Sprague generates most of its revenue from its Refined products segments.

Sprague Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sprague Resources (SRLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sprague Resources's (SRLP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sprague Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Sprague Resources (SRLP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) was reported by Raymond James on April 16, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SRLP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sprague Resources (SRLP)?

A

The stock price for Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) is $17.0448 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:25:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sprague Resources (SRLP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 9, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) reporting earnings?

A

Sprague Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Sprague Resources (SRLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sprague Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Sprague Resources (SRLP) operate in?

A

Sprague Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.