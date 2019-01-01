QQQ
Southern Realty Co holds interest in oil, gas, and mineral rights, most of which are located in California's Central Valley. The company leases such rights to third parties. It also enters into agreements respecting surface drilling rights.

Southern Realty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southern Realty (SRLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern Realty (OTCPK: SRLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Southern Realty's (SRLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southern Realty.

Q

What is the target price for Southern Realty (SRLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southern Realty

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern Realty (SRLY)?

A

The stock price for Southern Realty (OTCPK: SRLY) is $14.82 last updated Fri Oct 01 2021 16:37:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern Realty (SRLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 23, 2012 to stockholders of record on March 7, 2012.

Q

When is Southern Realty (OTCPK:SRLY) reporting earnings?

A

Southern Realty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southern Realty (SRLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern Realty (SRLY) operate in?

A

Southern Realty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.