Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
36.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
147.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Salazar Resources Ltd is a Canada based junior mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in Latin America. Its projects include Curipamba and Ruminahui.

Salazar Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Salazar Resources (SRLZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Salazar Resources (OTCQX: SRLZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Salazar Resources's (SRLZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Salazar Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Salazar Resources (SRLZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Salazar Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Salazar Resources (SRLZF)?

A

The stock price for Salazar Resources (OTCQX: SRLZF) is $0.245 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:03:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Salazar Resources (SRLZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Salazar Resources.

Q

When is Salazar Resources (OTCQX:SRLZF) reporting earnings?

A

Salazar Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Salazar Resources (SRLZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Salazar Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Salazar Resources (SRLZF) operate in?

A

Salazar Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.