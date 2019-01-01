QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc provides oilfield products, services and infrastructure to enhance drilling, completions, efficiency and safety in North American shale plays. The company manufactures and provides its patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its systems reduce the customers' cost and time to complete wells by improving the efficiency of proppant logistics, in addition to enhancing well site safety. Its customers include oil and natural gas exploration and production companies as well as oilfield service companies. The company generates revenue primarily through the rental of its systems and related services, including transportation of systems and field supervision and support.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0100.020 0.0300
REV44.540M45.964M1.424M

Analyst Ratings

Solaris Oilfield Infra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solaris Oilfield Infra (SOI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE: SOI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Solaris Oilfield Infra's (SOI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Solaris Oilfield Infra (SOI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE: SOI) was reported by Cowen & Co. on April 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting SOI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.34% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Solaris Oilfield Infra (SOI)?

A

The stock price for Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE: SOI) is $8.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Solaris Oilfield Infra (SOI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Solaris Oilfield Infra (SOI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) reporting earnings?

A

Solaris Oilfield Infra’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Solaris Oilfield Infra (SOI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solaris Oilfield Infra.

Q

What sector and industry does Solaris Oilfield Infra (SOI) operate in?

A

Solaris Oilfield Infra is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.