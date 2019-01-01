Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc provides oilfield products, services and infrastructure to enhance drilling, completions, efficiency and safety in North American shale plays. The company manufactures and provides its patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its systems reduce the customers' cost and time to complete wells by improving the efficiency of proppant logistics, in addition to enhancing well site safety. Its customers include oil and natural gas exploration and production companies as well as oilfield service companies. The company generates revenue primarily through the rental of its systems and related services, including transportation of systems and field supervision and support.