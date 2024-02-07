Why Fortinet Shares Are Trading Higher By 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. FTNT rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

Fortinet reported quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 43 cents by 18.6%. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.42 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.41 billion.

Fortinet anticipates full-year 2024 revenue between $5.71 billion and $5.81 billion and an adjusted EPS of $1.65 to $1.70.

Fortinet shares gained 9.4% to $73.80 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

MariaDB plc MRDB gained 125.2% to $0.5423 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 26% on Tuesday.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. PBM shares jumped 41.2% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Tuesday.

Griid Infrastructure Inc. GRDI gained 27.4% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.

Solidion Technology Inc. STI shares gained 20.8% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after dipping over 30% on Tuesday.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited ZAPP shares gained 18.1% to $0.3316 in pre-market trading after falling over 10% on Tuesday.

Onconetix, Inc. ONCO shares rose 17.2% to $0.1992 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Tuesday.

reAlpha Tech Corp. AIRE shares rose 14.4% to $1.35 in pre-market trading. reAlpha Tech recently appointed Michael Frenz as CFO, Mike Logozzo as President and COO.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC shares rose 13.5% to $42.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and increased its dividend.

shares rose 13.5% to $42.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and increased its dividend. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX shares rose 8.3% to $12.40 in pre-market trading. Tenax Therapeutics shares jumped 31% on Tuesday after the company announced the USPTO granted notice of allowance for the U.S. patent application "Levosimendan For Treating Pulmonary Hypertension With Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction."

Losers

Snap Inc. SNAP declined 31.3% to $11.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. AEY fell 24.2% to $0.4701 in pre-market trading after surging 77% on Tuesday.

Sunworks, Inc. SUNW shares dipped 16.1% to $0.0730 in pre-market trading. Sunworks shares dipped 58% on Tuesday after the company announced it ceased operations and filed voluntary petitions for relief under the provisions of Chapter 7 of Title 11 of the United States Code.

Rekor Systems, Inc. REKR fell 15% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of a proposed follow-on public offering of common stock.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. MDVL shares declined 13.4% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after jumping 92% on Tuesday.

fuboTV Inc. FUBO shares fell 11.2% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Tuesday.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. YTEN shares declined 10.8% to $0.3430 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Tuesday.

SenesTech, Inc. SNES shares fell 10.4% to $0.95 in pre-market trading.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB shares declined 9.3% to $3.81 in pre-market trading. Moody's downgraded New York Community Bancorp's credit rating to junk.

shares declined 9.3% to $3.81 in pre-market trading. Moody's downgraded New York Community Bancorp's credit rating to junk. ePlus inc. PLUS shares declined 6.1% to $73.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter results.

