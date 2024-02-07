Why Fortinet Shares Are Trading Higher By 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. FTNT rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.
Fortinet reported quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 43 cents by 18.6%. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.42 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.41 billion.
Fortinet anticipates full-year 2024 revenue between $5.71 billion and $5.81 billion and an adjusted EPS of $1.65 to $1.70.
Fortinet shares gained 9.4% to $73.80 in pre-market trading
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- MariaDB plc MRDB gained 125.2% to $0.5423 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 26% on Tuesday.
- Psyence Biomedical Ltd. PBM shares jumped 41.2% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Tuesday.
- Griid Infrastructure Inc. GRDI gained 27.4% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
- Solidion Technology Inc. STI shares gained 20.8% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after dipping over 30% on Tuesday.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited ZAPP shares gained 18.1% to $0.3316 in pre-market trading after falling over 10% on Tuesday.
- Onconetix, Inc. ONCO shares rose 17.2% to $0.1992 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Tuesday.
- reAlpha Tech Corp. AIRE shares rose 14.4% to $1.35 in pre-market trading. reAlpha Tech recently appointed Michael Frenz as CFO, Mike Logozzo as President and COO.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC shares rose 13.5% to $42.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and increased its dividend.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX shares rose 8.3% to $12.40 in pre-market trading. Tenax Therapeutics shares jumped 31% on Tuesday after the company announced the USPTO granted notice of allowance for the U.S. patent application "Levosimendan For Treating Pulmonary Hypertension With Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction."
Losers
- Snap Inc. SNAP declined 31.3% to $11.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. AEY fell 24.2% to $0.4701 in pre-market trading after surging 77% on Tuesday.
- Sunworks, Inc. SUNW shares dipped 16.1% to $0.0730 in pre-market trading. Sunworks shares dipped 58% on Tuesday after the company announced it ceased operations and filed voluntary petitions for relief under the provisions of Chapter 7 of Title 11 of the United States Code.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. REKR fell 15% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of a proposed follow-on public offering of common stock.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. MDVL shares declined 13.4% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after jumping 92% on Tuesday.
- fuboTV Inc. FUBO shares fell 11.2% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Tuesday.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. YTEN shares declined 10.8% to $0.3430 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Tuesday.
- SenesTech, Inc. SNES shares fell 10.4% to $0.95 in pre-market trading.
- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB shares declined 9.3% to $3.81 in pre-market trading. Moody's downgraded New York Community Bancorp's credit rating to junk.
- ePlus inc. PLUS shares declined 6.1% to $73.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter results.
