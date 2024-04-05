Look Out For These 6 Stocks As Analysts Predicts Major Gains, One Up To 82%

Loading... Loading...

Investment analysts have revised their price targets upwards for six major stocks this week, with one company expected to see an 82% surge. The revised targets include four U.S.-listed companies, with the most significant upgrade forecasted for a biopharmaceutical firm.

What Happened: CNBC Pro conducted a screening for global stocks that have garnered price target upgrades from five or more analysts in the past seven days and exhibit a potential upside of over 25%, the report published on Friday.

The upgraded stocks include Shift4 Payments Inc FOUR, Semtech Corp SMTC, Formula One Group, and MacroGenics Inc MGNX from the U.S., along with South Korea’s Hyundai Motor HYMTF and France’s Vusion.

This week, MacroGenics Investment banks raised their price target for the biopharmaceutical company MacroGenics, predicting an 83% upside over the next year. The company’s latest trial data for its vobra-duo drug, which showed a significantly improved safety profile, was cited as a potential catalyst for increased efficacy.

According to the report, "We highlight that an improved safety profile with lower discontinuations and dose reductions could lead to better exposure and consequently better efficacy vs. prior data," said JMP analyst Silvan Tuerkcan in a note to clients on Apr. 3.

Despite a 15% drop in Shift4 Payments shares over the past month following the board’s rejection of several takeover bids, investment banks are urging clients to buy, citing the stock’s attractive levels. Analysts also suggested that Shift4 could benefit from the $30 billion settlement Visa and MasterCard reached with the U.S. government to limit credit and debit card fees charged to businesses, according to the report.

Why It Matters: These upgrades come amid a period of market uncertainty. In late February, Ned Davis Research suggested that the current bull market in stocks is only halfway through its potential.

However, in March, several reports indicated potential market corrections. A leading research firm suggested that global stock markets may be nearing a correction. At the same time, Paul Dietrich, the chief investment strategist at B. Riley Wealth, warned that the stock market is "bizarrely" overvalued and a major correction is imminent.

Despite these warnings, Bank of America predicted a potential surge of 34% in the S&P 500 by the end of 2026. These conflicting views underscore the current market volatility and the potential opportunities for investors willing to take on risk.

