Insiders Buying Zumiez And 3 Other Stocks

Although U.S. stocks closed little changed on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Semtech

On March 28, Semtech posted a loss for the fourth quarter. What Semtech Does: Semtech Corp is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, algorithms and wireless semiconductors, connectivity modules, gateways, routers and connected services for IoT.

Greif

On Feb. 28, Greif posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What Greif Does: Greif Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in many countries.

Zumiez

On March 20, B. Riley Securities analyst Jeff Van Sinderen maintained Zumiez with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $19 to $16. What Zumiez Does: Zumiez Inc is a United-States-based specialty retailer engaged in the sale of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hard goods.

AngioDynamics

On April 4, AngioDynamics received FDA 510(k) clearance For AlphaVac F1885 System For Pulmonary Embolism. What AngioDynamics Does: AngioDynamics Inc designs manufactures, and sells medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings.

