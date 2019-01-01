QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Smartsheet Inc provides a cloud-based platform for work execution, that enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at a scale which results in more efficient processes and better business outcomes. It provides various services such as Streamline Facilities Management, Manages Customer Experiences, Manages Budget and planning, and other related services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from subscriptions. Geographically, it operates in the United States, EMEA, Asia, and Americas other than the United States. Generating, a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Smartsheet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smartsheet (SMAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Smartsheet's (SMAR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Smartsheet (SMAR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting SMAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.56% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Smartsheet (SMAR)?

A

The stock price for Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is $53.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smartsheet (SMAR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Smartsheet.

Q

When is Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) reporting earnings?

A

Smartsheet’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.

Q

Is Smartsheet (SMAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smartsheet.

Q

What sector and industry does Smartsheet (SMAR) operate in?

A

Smartsheet is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.