Smartsheet Inc provides a cloud-based platform for work execution, that enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at a scale which results in more efficient processes and better business outcomes. It provides various services such as Streamline Facilities Management, Manages Customer Experiences, Manages Budget and planning, and other related services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from subscriptions. Geographically, it operates in the United States, EMEA, Asia, and Americas other than the United States. Generating, a majority of its revenue from the United States.