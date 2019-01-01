|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.100
|-0.030
|0.0700
|REV
|139.490M
|144.628M
|5.138M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Smartsheet’s space includes: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), Informatica (NYSE:INFA), Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), Alight (NYSE:ALIT) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC).
The latest price target for Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting SMAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.56% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is $53.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Smartsheet.
Smartsheet’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Smartsheet.
Smartsheet is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.