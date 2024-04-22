Albertsons Companies, Nucor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI to report quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share on revenue of $18.47 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Albertsons shares rose 0.5% to $20.45 in after-hours trading.

Smartsheet Inc. SMAR disclosed a $150 million share repurchase program. Smartsheet shares fell 1.7% to close at $36.80 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Nucor Corporation NUE to post quarterly earnings at $3.65 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Nucor shares fell 0.01% to $191.34 in after-hours trading.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. BCBP reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter. The company posted quarterly GAAP earnings of 32 cents per share, missing market expectations of 34 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. BCB Bancorp shares fell 0.2% to $9.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association ZION to post quarterly earnings at 98 cents per share on revenue of $743.48 million before the opening bell. Zions Bancorporation shares fell 0.6% to $39.70 in after-hours trading.

