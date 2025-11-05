Crude Oil Down 1%; Solid Power Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 200 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.34% to 47,247.64 while the NASDAQ gained 0.96% to 23,572.70. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.67% to 6,817.18.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares jumped by 1.7% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, real estate stocks fell by 0.1%.

Top Headline

Equities Trading UP



Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) shares shot up 37% to $5.13 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Rubico Inc (NASDAQ:RUBI) shares dropped 53% to $0.2850 after the company priced an underwritten offering of 12.3 million units at $0.609 each, raising gross proceeds of $7.5 million.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $59.98 while gold traded up 1% at $3,999.00.

Silver traded up 1.5% to $47.975 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.6% to $4.9770.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.23%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.39%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.64%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.42% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.08% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 2.50%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declining 0.07% and China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.23%.

Economics

U.S. private businesses added 42,000 jobs in October, following a revised 29,000 jobs cut in the previous month, and above market estimates of 25,000.

The volume of mortgage applications in the U.S. fell by 1.9% from the previous week during the final week of October, compared to a 7.1% jump in the previous week.

U.S. crude oil inventories surged by 5.202 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 31, compared to market estimates of a 0.6-million increase.

