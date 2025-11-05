crude oil graph
November 5, 2025 12:05 PM 2 min read

Crude Oil Down 1%; Solid Power Shares Spike Higher

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 200 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.34% to 47,247.64 while the NASDAQ gained 0.96% to 23,572.70. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.67% to 6,817.18.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares jumped by 1.7% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, real estate stocks fell by 0.1%.

Top Headline

U.S. crude oil inventories surged by 5.202 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 31, compared to market estimates of a 0.6-million increase.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) shares shot up 37% to $5.13 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.
  • Shares of SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) got a boost, surging 27% to $1.87 after SMX and CARTIF entered into non-binding LOI to integrate SMX’s end-to-end tracing platform into CARTIF’s portfolio and Industry 5.0 projects
  • Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares were also up, gaining 55% to $8.72 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Rubico Inc (NASDAQ:RUBI) shares dropped 53% to $0.2850 after the company priced an underwritten offering of 12.3 million units at $0.609 each, raising gross proceeds of $7.5 million.
  • Shares of WF International Ltd (NASDAQ:WXM) were down 58% to $1.08 after pricing a follow-on public offering of 1,720,688 units at $2.00 per unit, expected to raise $3.44 million in gross proceeds.
  • Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) was down, falling 38% to $8.64. The company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for the New Drug Application seeking approval of VYGLXIA for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $59.98 while gold traded up 1% at $3,999.00.

Silver traded up 1.5% to $47.975 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.6% to $4.9770.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.23%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.39%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.64%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.42% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.08% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 2.50%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declining 0.07% and China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.23%.

Economics

  • U.S. private businesses added 42,000 jobs in October, following a revised 29,000 jobs cut in the previous month, and above market estimates of 25,000.
  • The volume of mortgage applications in the U.S. fell by 1.9% from the previous week during the final week of October, compared to a 7.1% jump in the previous week.
  • U.S. crude oil inventories surged by 5.202 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 31, compared to market estimates of a 0.6-million increase.

Photo via Shutterstock

