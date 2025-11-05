Solid Power Stock Surges On Better-Than-Expected Q3 EPS Results

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares are soaring on Wednesday after the company revealed better-than-expected third-quarter earnings per share results.

What Happened: Solid Power reported quarterly losses of 14 cents per share per share, versus the analyst consensus estimate of 17 cents per share.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3.7 million, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $5.7 million.

Solid Power reported $4.6 million in combined revenue and grant income for the third quarter of 2025, bringing its total year-to-date recognized revenue to $18.1 million. The quarterly revenue was largely attributed to progress made on the site acceptance testing milestone linked to its line installation agreement with SK On Co.

The company announced a Joint Evaluation Agreement, marking meaningful advancement in Solid Power’s path toward commercialization.

“This Joint Evaluation Agreement marks meaningful advancement in Solid Power’s path toward commercialization. Our electrolyte sampling efforts have culminated in this strategic partnership with Samsung SDI and BMW,” said John Van Scoter, president and CEO of Solid Power. “We believe this collaboration validates the strength of our technology and highlights our dedication to building partnerships that drive innovation in all-solid-state battery technology.”

Following the results, Needham analyst Chris Pierce maintained a Buy rating on Solid Power and raised the price target to $7 from $4.

SLDP Price Action: Solid Power shares were up 52.72% at $8.57 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro.

