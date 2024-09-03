Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Defensive Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA

Dividend Yield: 10.81%

10.81% UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $17 to $12 on July 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $17 to $12 on July 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. RBC Capital analyst Ben Hendrix maintained a Sector Perform rating and slashed the price target from $22 to $13 on July 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Ben Hendrix maintained a Sector Perform rating and slashed the price target from $22 to $13 on July 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Recent News: On Aug. 19, Walgreens and BARDA announced a strategic partnership to strengthen decentralized clinical trials model and reporting.

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC

Dividend Yield: 4.52%

4.52% Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $34 to $35 on Aug. 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Chris Carey maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $34 to $35 on Aug. 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $39 to $36 on Nov. 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Pamela Kaufman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $39 to $36 on Nov. 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Recent News: On July 31, Kraft Heinz reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results.

The J. M. Smucker Company SJM

Dividend Yield: 3.77%

3.77% DA Davidson analyst Brian Holland maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $121 on Aug. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Brian Holland maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $121 on Aug. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $126 to $128 on Feb. 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $126 to $128 on Feb. 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%. Recent News: On Aug. 28, The J. M. Smucker Company reported upbeat quarterly earnings, but lowered its annual outlook.

