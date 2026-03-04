BofA Global Research has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) disintermediation could put over $15 billion of the insurance industry at risk.

BofA’s research analysts suggest that a significant portion of “low complexity” insurance industry commissions are at risk of disruption due to AI. This comes in the wake of a jolt to the subsector following the launch of chatbot assistants by digital insurance companies, Insurify and Tuio, using ChatGPT technology, reported Fortune.

BofA noted that standard home and auto insurance are low-complexity products where human agents provide limited value, and that direct-to-consumer digital channels could substantially lower costs for buyers. The firm also highlighted that deploying large language model (LLM) chatbots is inexpensive, straightforward, and already underway, with companies like Next Insurance integrating AI chatbots on their websites.

BofA advises investors to scrutinize the insurance distribution sector, warning that stocks may underestimate risks. The firm notes that agencies currently expected to grow 3–7% organically could see growth slow to 1–5% due to disruptive technology.

AI Shakes Software, Cybersecurity

Additionally, Anthropic’s new AI tool, Claude Code Security, shook the cybersecurity sector by autonomously hunting down software vulnerabilities and proposing fixes.

HSBC, however, dismissed fears of AI displacing the SaaS sector, forecasting that software companies are more likely to benefit from AI advancements rather than face a "SaaSpocalypse."

