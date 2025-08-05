Palantir Technologies To Rally More Than 13%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- RBC Capital cut B&G Foods, Inc. BGS price target from $6 to $5. RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Sector Perform rating. B&G Foods shares closed at $4.11 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel increased the price target for Wayfair Inc. W from $56 to $68. Stifel analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Hold rating. Wayfair shares closed at $73.48 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital cut Selective Insurance Group, Inc. SIGI price target from $96 to $88. BMO Capital analyst Michael Zaremski maintained an Outperform rating. Selective Insurance shares closed at $79.09 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities raised the price target for PRA Group, Inc. PRAA from $23 to $24. JMP Securities analyst David M. Scharf maintained a Market Outperform rating. PRA Group shares closed at $15.63 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan slashed the price target for Lithia Motors, Inc. LAD from $335 to $315. JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta maintained an Overweight rating. Lithia Motors shares closed at $284.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW price target from $20 to $25. Piper Sandler analyst Anna Andreeva maintained an Overweight rating. Wolverine World Wide shares settled at $22.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler increased Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR price target from $170 to $182. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating. Palantir shares closed at $160.66 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. GTM price target from $7 to $9. Keybanc analyst Jackson Ader maintained an Underweight rating. ZoomInfo Technologies shares closed at $10.65 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted the price target for SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI from $13 to $14. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Timothy Switzer maintained an Underperform rating. SoFi Technologies shares settled at $21.81 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark increased ON Semiconductor Corporation ON price target from $50 to $60. Benchmark analyst David Williams maintained a Buy rating. ON Semiconductor shares closed at $47.97 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
