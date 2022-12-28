Tesla And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE shares dropped 8.4% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Tuesday.

shares dropped 8.4% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Tuesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SID declined 9.7% to $2.50 in pre-market trading.

declined 9.7% to $2.50 in pre-market trading. SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA shares fell 6.3% to $7.01 in pre-market trading. SIGA Technologies, last month, reported a profit for its third quarter.

FREYR Battery FREY shares fell 6.2% to $7.90 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 6.2% to $7.90 in pre-market trading. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. CLMT dropped 5.1% to $12.70 in pre-market trading. UBS recently initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $15.7.

dropped 5.1% to $12.70 in pre-market trading. UBS recently initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $15.7. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU shares declined 4% to $37.03 in pre-market trading.

shares declined 4% to $37.03 in pre-market trading. Tesla, Inc. TSLA dropped 3.6% to $105.21 in pre-market trading. Shares of Tesla dropped around 11.4% on Tuesday after a Reuters report indicated the company was intending to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant causing concerns over demand.

