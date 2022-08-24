Macy's, Palo Alto Networks And Other Big Gainers From Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 150 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AERI shares jumped 36% to close at $15.16. Alcon AG ALC agreed to acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals for $15.25 per share, valuing Aerie at about $770 million.
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE gained 19.3% to close at $10.32. FiscalNote Holdings recently posted a Q2 loss of $3.06 per share.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE gained 17% to close at $7.02.
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV rose 12.3% to settle at $36.77. Verve Therapeutics announced new preclinical data supporting the nomination of the company's second product candidate, VERVE-201.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.PANW climbed 12.1% to settle at $569.51 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued FY23 guidance above estimates. The company’s board also announced a three-for-one stock split.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA jumped 11.6% to close at $60.56. Intellia Therapeutics will present interim clinical data from ongoing Phase 1/2 study of NTLA-2002 for treatment of hereditary angioedema at 2022 Bradykinin Symposium.
- Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SID gained 11% to settle at $3.24.
- XP Inc. XP climbed 11% to close at $21.62.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS gained 10.3% to close at $14.01.
- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY gained 9.6% to settle at $23.01.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK gained 8.1% to close at $22.75. Shares of energy companies traded higher amid a gain in oil after Saudi Arabia suggested OPEC+ could make output cuts to support prices.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation SIX rose 8.1% to close at $24.41.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ gained 7.8% to close at $23.32.
- SentinelOne, Inc. S rose 6% to close at $27.78.
- Macy's, Inc. M gained 3.8% to settle at $19.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
