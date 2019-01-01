ñol

Appreciate Holdings
(NASDAQ:SFR)
$1.30
-0.05[-3.70%]
At close: Dec 23
$1.38
0.0800[6.15%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day Range1.260 - 1.44052 Wk Range1.250 - 13.400Open / Close1.440 / 1.300Float / Outstanding33.028M / 64.228M
Vol / Avg.26.969K / 170.477KMkt Cap83.496MP/E-50d Avg. Price3.310
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float33.028MEPS-0.060

Appreciate Holdings Inc Stock (NASDAQ:SFR)

Appreciate Holdings Stock (NASDAQ: SFR)

- Aug 11, 2017, 7:42AM
There is no Press for this Ticker
PropTech Investment Corp II is a special purpose acquisition company with a proven value creation model focused on real estate technology.
Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-05
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Appreciate Holdings (SFR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Appreciate Holdings (NASDAQ: SFR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Appreciate Holdings's (SFR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Appreciate Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Appreciate Holdings (SFR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Appreciate Holdings (NASDAQ: SFR) was reported by Mizuho on Friday, August 11, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SFR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Appreciate Holdings (SFR)?

A

The stock price for Appreciate Holdings (NASDAQ: SFR) is $1.3 last updated December 23, 2022, 8:57 PM UTC.

Q

Does Appreciate Holdings (SFR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 7, 2017 to stockholders of record on October 23, 2017.

Q

When is Appreciate Holdings (NASDAQ:SFR) reporting earnings?

A

Appreciate Holdings’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Q

Is Appreciate Holdings (SFR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Appreciate Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Appreciate Holdings (SFR) operate in?

A

Appreciate Holdings is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.