Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
905K/2.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
22.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
6B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Seafarer Exploration Corp is an underwater research, exploration and recovery company. It develops the infrastructure to engage in the archaeologically sensitive exploration and recovery of historic shipwrecks. The company is engaged in the archaeologically sensitive exploration, documentation, and recovery of historic shipwrecks with the objective of exploring and discovering Colonial-era shipwrecks. Its operating segment includes Blockchain LogisTech, LLC and Seafarer Exploration Corp. The company derives a majority of revenue from Blockchain LogisTech, LLC.

Seafarer Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seafarer Exploration (SFRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seafarer Exploration (OTCPK: SFRX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Seafarer Exploration's (SFRX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seafarer Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Seafarer Exploration (SFRX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seafarer Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Seafarer Exploration (SFRX)?

A

The stock price for Seafarer Exploration (OTCPK: SFRX) is $0.0037 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:48:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seafarer Exploration (SFRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seafarer Exploration.

Q

When is Seafarer Exploration (OTCPK:SFRX) reporting earnings?

A

Seafarer Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seafarer Exploration (SFRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seafarer Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Seafarer Exploration (SFRX) operate in?

A

Seafarer Exploration is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.