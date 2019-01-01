|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Seafarer Exploration (OTCPK: SFRX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Seafarer Exploration.
There is no analysis for Seafarer Exploration
The stock price for Seafarer Exploration (OTCPK: SFRX) is $0.0037 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:48:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Seafarer Exploration.
Seafarer Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Seafarer Exploration.
Seafarer Exploration is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.