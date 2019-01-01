Seafarer Exploration Corp is an underwater research, exploration and recovery company. It develops the infrastructure to engage in the archaeologically sensitive exploration and recovery of historic shipwrecks. The company is engaged in the archaeologically sensitive exploration, documentation, and recovery of historic shipwrecks with the objective of exploring and discovering Colonial-era shipwrecks. Its operating segment includes Blockchain LogisTech, LLC and Seafarer Exploration Corp. The company derives a majority of revenue from Blockchain LogisTech, LLC.