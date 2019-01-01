QQQ
Range
5.1 - 5.15
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.25/4.85%
52 Wk
3.54 - 7.6
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
24.46
Open
5.1
P/E
7.92
Shares
410M
Outstanding
Sandfire is a copper-focused mineral exploration and development company. The principal asset is the DeGrussa copper project discovered in 2009 and located 900 kilometres northeast of Perth in the Bryah Basin. Production is over 60,000 tonnes of copper per year with cash cost around USD 1.00 per pound, better than the industry average. Reserve life is only less than five years. Sandfire is also seeking to develop the Black Butte copper mine in Montana but needs to negotiate a challenging approvals process. The acquisition of MOD Resources in 2019 brings exposure to the T3 development, expected to produce 28,000 tonnes of copper a year from 2021.

Sandfire Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sandfire Resources (SFRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sandfire Resources (OTCPK: SFRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sandfire Resources's (SFRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sandfire Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Sandfire Resources (SFRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sandfire Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Sandfire Resources (SFRRF)?

A

The stock price for Sandfire Resources (OTCPK: SFRRF) is $5.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:28:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sandfire Resources (SFRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sandfire Resources.

Q

When is Sandfire Resources (OTCPK:SFRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Sandfire Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sandfire Resources (SFRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sandfire Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Sandfire Resources (SFRRF) operate in?

A

Sandfire Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.