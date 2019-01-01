QQQ
Founded in 1927, Salvatore Ferragamo is an Italian monobrand company mainly known for its footwear and accessories. The company generates about 41% of revenue in the footwear category, 42% in leather goods, 5% in apparel, 6% in accessories, and 5% in fragrances. It is present globally with a network of 395 directly operated stores and 249 shops within shops. It was one of the pioneers in establishing a presence in Asia, where it generates 42% of sales, and other emerging markets (6% of sales in Central and South America). Ferragamo generates 22% of revenue in Europe, 21% in the U.S., and 10% in Japan.

Salvatore Ferragamo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Salvatore Ferragamo (SFRGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCPK: SFRGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Salvatore Ferragamo's (SFRGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Salvatore Ferragamo.

Q

What is the target price for Salvatore Ferragamo (SFRGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Salvatore Ferragamo

Q

Current Stock Price for Salvatore Ferragamo (SFRGF)?

A

The stock price for Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCPK: SFRGF) is $21.9 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 16:30:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Salvatore Ferragamo (SFRGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Salvatore Ferragamo.

Q

When is Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCPK:SFRGF) reporting earnings?

A

Salvatore Ferragamo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Salvatore Ferragamo (SFRGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Salvatore Ferragamo.

Q

What sector and industry does Salvatore Ferragamo (SFRGF) operate in?

A

Salvatore Ferragamo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.