Founded in 1927, Salvatore Ferragamo is an Italian monobrand company mainly known for its footwear and accessories. The company generates about 41% of revenue in the footwear category, 42% in leather goods, 5% in apparel, 6% in accessories, and 5% in fragrances. It is present globally with a network of 395 directly operated stores and 249 shops within shops. It was one of the pioneers in establishing a presence in Asia, where it generates 42% of sales, and other emerging markets (6% of sales in Central and South America). Ferragamo generates 22% of revenue in Europe, 21% in the U.S., and 10% in Japan.