QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.25 - 11.36
Vol / Avg.
2.8K/4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.2 - 13.42
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.25
P/E
47.04
EPS
0.02
Shares
334.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 5:06AM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 11:04AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Founded in 1927, Salvatore Ferragamo is an Italian monobrand company mainly known for its footwear and accessories. The company generates about 41% of revenue in the footwear category, 42% in leather goods, 5% in apparel, 6% in accessories, and 5% in fragrances. It is present globally with a network of 395 directly operated stores and 249 shops within shops. It was one of the pioneers in establishing a presence in Asia, where it generates 42% of sales, and other emerging markets (6% of sales in Central and South America). Ferragamo generates 22% of revenue in Europe, 21% in the U.S., and 10% in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Salvatore Ferragamo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Salvatore Ferragamo (SFRGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCPK: SFRGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Salvatore Ferragamo's (SFRGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Salvatore Ferragamo.

Q

What is the target price for Salvatore Ferragamo (SFRGY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCPK: SFRGY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on July 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SFRGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Salvatore Ferragamo (SFRGY)?

A

The stock price for Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCPK: SFRGY) is $11.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:47:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Salvatore Ferragamo (SFRGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Salvatore Ferragamo.

Q

When is Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCPK:SFRGY) reporting earnings?

A

Salvatore Ferragamo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Salvatore Ferragamo (SFRGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Salvatore Ferragamo.

Q

What sector and industry does Salvatore Ferragamo (SFRGY) operate in?

A

Salvatore Ferragamo is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.