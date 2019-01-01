SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for SEI Investments
SEI Investments Questions & Answers
The latest price target for SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $58.00 expecting SEIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.78% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and SEI Investments maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of SEI Investments, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for SEI Investments was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest SEI Investments (SEIC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $62.00 to $58.00. The current price SEI Investments (SEIC) is trading at is $57.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
