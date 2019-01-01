Superior Drilling Prods (AMEX:SDPI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$4.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Superior Drilling Prods using advanced sorting and filters.
Superior Drilling Prods Questions & Answers
When is Superior Drilling Prods (AMEX:SDPI) reporting earnings?
Superior Drilling Prods (SDPI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Superior Drilling Prods (AMEX:SDPI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.01, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Superior Drilling Prods’s (AMEX:SDPI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4M, which beat the estimate of $3.8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.