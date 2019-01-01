ñol

374Water
(OTCQB:SCWO)
2.50
00
Last update: 3:26PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1 - 6.68
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding58.6M / 126.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 7.3K
Mkt Cap316.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.28
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

374Water (OTC:SCWO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

374Water reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$273.2K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of 374Water using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

374Water Questions & Answers

Q
When is 374Water (OTCQB:SCWO) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for 374Water

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for 374Water (OTCQB:SCWO)?
A

There are no earnings for 374Water

Q
What were 374Water’s (OTCQB:SCWO) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for 374Water

