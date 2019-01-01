Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) was reported by RBC Capital on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting SBSW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.08% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) was provided by RBC Capital, and Sibanye Stillwater downgraded their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sibanye Stillwater, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sibanye Stillwater was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $25.00 to $13.00. The current price Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) is trading at is $12.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
