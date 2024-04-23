Calix Reports Mixed Results, Joins Cadence Design Systems And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining over 20 points on Tuesday.
Shares of Calix, Inc. CALX fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance below estimates.
Calix posted adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, beating market estimates of 20 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $226.310 million, missing expectations of $228.139 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Calix shares dipped 16.8% to $24.60 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. ABEO fell 48.1% to $3.82 in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter in response to the company’s Biologics License Application for pz-cel for the treatment of patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
- Sasol Limited SSL shares fell 8.1% to $7.29 in pre-market trading after the company issued published its production and sales performance metrics for the nine months ended 31 March, 2024.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS fell 5.7% to $268.91 pre-market trading after the company issued second-quarter guidance below estimates.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY shares slipped 4.5% to $8.32 in pre-market trading after falling 6% on Monday.
- Mobile-health Network Solutions MNDR shares fell 4.1% to $22.87 in pre-market trading after dipping over 12% on Monday. The company issued H1 2024 financial guidance.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW shares fell 4% to $4.78 in pre-market trading.
- Lufax Holding Ltd LU shares declined 3.9% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter results and said David Siu Kam Choy tendered his resignation as CFO due to personal reasons.
