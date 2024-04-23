Calix Reports Mixed Results, Joins Cadence Design Systems And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining over 20 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Calix, Inc. CALX fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance below estimates.

Calix posted adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, beating market estimates of 20 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $226.310 million, missing expectations of $228.139 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Calix shares dipped 16.8% to $24.60 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. ABEO fell 48.1% to $3.82 in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter in response to the company’s Biologics License Application for pz-cel for the treatment of patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Sasol Limited SSL shares fell 8.1% to $7.29 in pre-market trading after the company issued published its production and sales performance metrics for the nine months ended 31 March, 2024.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc . CDNS fell 5.7% to $268.91 pre-market trading after the company issued second-quarter guidance below estimates.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY shares slipped 4.5% to $8.32 in pre-market trading after falling 6% on Monday.

Mobile-health Network Solutions MNDR shares fell 4.1% to $22.87 in pre-market trading after dipping over 12% on Monday. The company issued H1 2024 financial guidance.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW shares fell 4% to $4.78 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 4% to $4.78 in pre-market trading. Lufax Holding Ltd LU shares declined 3.9% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter results and said David Siu Kam Choy tendered his resignation as CFO due to personal reasons.

