Sally Beauty Holdings
(NYSE:SBH)
14.74
00
At close: Jun 1
14.74
00
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.71 - 23.39
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding45M / 107M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.6M
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E6.44
50d Avg. Price15.3
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.43
Total Float45M

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sally Beauty Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.470

Quarterly Revenue

$911.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$911.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sally Beauty Holdings missed estimated earnings by 7.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was down $14.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sally Beauty Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.61 0.51 0.62 0.15
EPS Actual 0.63 0.64 0.68 0.57
Revenue Estimate 996.62M 974.82M 979.19M 824.97M
Revenue Actual 980.25M 990.26M 1.02B 926.33M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Sally Beauty Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) reporting earnings?
A

Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.49.

Q
What were Sally Beauty Holdings’s (NYSE:SBH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $998M, which missed the estimate of $1B.

