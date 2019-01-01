Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sally Beauty Holdings missed estimated earnings by 7.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was down $14.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sally Beauty Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.51 0.62 0.15 EPS Actual 0.63 0.64 0.68 0.57 Revenue Estimate 996.62M 974.82M 979.19M 824.97M Revenue Actual 980.25M 990.26M 1.02B 926.33M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.