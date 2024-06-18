Instacart Inks Nationwide Pact With Sally Beauty - What's Going On?

Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, Maplebear Inc. CART, popularly known as Instacart, inked a pact with Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. SBH.

The companies announced a nationwide partnership to offer same-day delivery in as fast as an hour from more than 2,200 Sally Beauty store locations across the country.

“This partnership not only enhances Sally Beauty’s e-commerce capabilities but also addresses the growing demand for quick delivery of everyday beauty products, ensuring customers can receive their essentials when they need them,” said Blake Wallace, Senior Director of Retail Partnerships at Instacart.

According to Benzinga Pro, CART stock has gained 34% in the last six months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Tidal ETF Trust Aztlan Global Stock Selection DM SMID ETF AZTD

and Advisor Managed Portfolios Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF MVPA.

After a successful initial partnership earlier this year, Sally Beauty and Instacart have expanded their collaboration nationwide.

This combines Instacart’s delivery network with Sally Beauty’s wide array of beauty products, enhancing convenience for consumers.

“We remain focused on putting our customers first by offering the latest technology and shopping options to ensure they have greater access to all their beauty essentials,” said Natalie Lockhart, Group Vice President of Strategy, Customer Insights & Digital Experience at Sally Beauty.

SBH stock has lost over 19% in the last six months.

Price Action: CART shares are trading higher by 1.17% to $33.63 at last check Tuesday, while SBH shares are trading lower by 1.54%.

Image via Shutterstock