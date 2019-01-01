Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sally Beauty Holdings
Sally Beauty Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) was reported by DA Davidson on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting SBH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.55% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) was provided by DA Davidson, and Sally Beauty Holdings maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sally Beauty Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sally Beauty Holdings was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $19.50 to $16.00. The current price Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) is trading at is $14.74, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
