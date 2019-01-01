QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
44.4 - 45.91
Vol / Avg.
150.2K/171.4K
Div / Yield
1.36/2.98%
52 Wk
37.23 - 52.04
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
25.7
Open
45.16
P/E
9.17
EPS
0.99
Shares
45.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 7:26AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc is a community-oriented banking organization that conducts a full-service commercial banking business in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. It conducts business in three operating segments. The Community Banking segment, which is the key revenue driver, involves delivering a broad range of financial products and services, including loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment provides financial planning including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0901.050 -0.0400
REV105.870M105.268M-602.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sandy Spring Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sandy Spring Bancorp's (SASR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting SASR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.25% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)?

A

The stock price for Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) is $45.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) reporting earnings?

A

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) operate in?

A

Sandy Spring Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.