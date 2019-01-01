|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.090
|1.050
|-0.0400
|REV
|105.870M
|105.268M
|-602.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sandy Spring Bancorp’s space includes: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK), Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC).
The latest price target for Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting SASR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.25% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) is $45.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
Sandy Spring Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sandy Spring Bancorp.
Sandy Spring Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.