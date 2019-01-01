Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc is a community-oriented banking organization that conducts a full-service commercial banking business in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. It conducts business in three operating segments. The Community Banking segment, which is the key revenue driver, involves delivering a broad range of financial products and services, including loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment provides financial planning including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning.