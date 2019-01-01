Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp
Sandy Spring Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting SASR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.25% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) was provided by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and Sandy Spring Bancorp downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sandy Spring Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sandy Spring Bancorp was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $53.00 to $50.00. The current price Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) is trading at is $41.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
