ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sandy Spring Bancorp
(NASDAQ:SASR)
41.93
00
At close: Jun 1
41.93
00
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low37.61 - 52.04
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding44M / 45.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 153.7K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E9.62
50d Avg. Price41.86
Div / Yield1.36/3.24%
Payout Ratio29.82
EPS0.97
Total Float44M

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sandy Spring Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$0.990

Quarterly Revenue

$101.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$122M

Earnings Recap

=

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sandy Spring Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.95.

Revenue was down $3.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sandy Spring Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.09 1.1 1.20 1.02
EPS Actual 1.05 1.1 1.16 1.20
Revenue Estimate 105.87M 106.61M 111.45M 130.62M
Revenue Actual 105.27M 106.60M 108.05M 104.60M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Sandy Spring Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Sandy Spring Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) reporting earnings?
A

Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.58.

Q
What were Sandy Spring Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:SASR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $42.3M, which missed the estimate of $43.5M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.