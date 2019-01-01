Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sandy Spring Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.95.
Revenue was down $3.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sandy Spring Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.09
|1.1
|1.20
|1.02
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|1.1
|1.16
|1.20
|Revenue Estimate
|105.87M
|106.61M
|111.45M
|130.62M
|Revenue Actual
|105.27M
|106.60M
|108.05M
|104.60M
Sandy Spring Bancorp Questions & Answers
Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.58.
The Actual Revenue was $42.3M, which missed the estimate of $43.5M.
