Sachem Cap (AMEX:SACH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sachem Cap
The latest price target for Sachem Cap (AMEX: SACH) was reported by Oppenheimer on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting SACH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.52% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sachem Cap (AMEX: SACH) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Sachem Cap initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sachem Cap, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sachem Cap was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sachem Cap (SACH) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Sachem Cap (SACH) is trading at is $5.02, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
