3 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dipping around 450 on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Nerdy

The Trade: Nerdy, Inc. NRDY CEO Charles Cohn acquired a total of 130,000 shares at an average price of $2.99. To acquire these shares, it cost $388.7 thousand.

What's Happening: The company's shares jumped 62% over the past month.

The company’s shares jumped 62% over the past month. What Nerdy Does: Nerdy Inc is a curated direct-to-consumer platform for live online learning.

Sachem Capital

The Trade: Sachem Capital Corp. SACH 10% owner William C Haydon acquired a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of $4.34. The insider spent around $8.68 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening: Sachem Capital, last month, posted Q1 EPS of $0.10.

: Sachem Capital, last month, posted Q1 EPS of $0.10. What Sachem Capital Does: Sachem Capital Corp is a United States-based real estate investment trust.

