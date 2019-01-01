QQQ
Range
11.65 - 12.98
Vol / Avg.
762.2K/667.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.84 - 33.83
Mkt Cap
928.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.75
P/E
-
EPS
-1.1
Shares
71.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Revance Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. The company has launched prestige aesthetics portfolio, which includes the RHA Collection of dermal fillers and the HintMD platform. Its main products include DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection and DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection Aesthetics. The operating business segments are Product and the Service Segment. The Products segment generates maximum revenue which is engaged in research and development of aesthetic and therapeutic products.

Revance Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Revance Therapeutics's (RVNC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) was reported by Barclays on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting RVNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.15% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)?

A

The stock price for Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) is $12.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Revance Therapeutics.

Q

When is Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) reporting earnings?

A

Revance Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Revance Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) operate in?

A

Revance Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.