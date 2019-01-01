Revance Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. The company has launched prestige aesthetics portfolio, which includes the RHA Collection of dermal fillers and the HintMD platform. Its main products include DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection and DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection Aesthetics. The operating business segments are Product and the Service Segment. The Products segment generates maximum revenue which is engaged in research and development of aesthetic and therapeutic products.