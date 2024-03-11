GDS Holdings, Coinbase And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling by around 100 points on Monday.

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited GDS shares rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading.

Hillhouse Capital, Boyu Capital and CDH Investments are reportedly in advanced discussions to invest in the company’s data center business outside China, according to Bloomberg.

GDS Holdings shares jumped 17.7% to $7.54 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Graphite Bio, Inc. GRPH climbed 19.4% to $3.75 in pre-market trading. Graphite Bio declared a special dividend in connection with proposed merger with Lenz Therapeutics.

climbed 19.4% to $3.75 in pre-market trading. Graphite Bio declared a special dividend in connection with proposed merger with Lenz Therapeutics. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC shares gained 13.7% to $3.06 in pre-market trading. Kingsoft Cloud is expected to report fourth-quarter financial results on March 20, 2024.

shares gained 13.7% to $3.06 in pre-market trading. Kingsoft Cloud is expected to report fourth-quarter financial results on March 20, 2024. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC shares rose 9.5% to $6.58 in pre-market trading. Revance recently announced pricing of $100 million public offering of 16 million shares of common stock at a price of $6.25 per share.

shares rose 9.5% to $6.58 in pre-market trading. Revance recently announced pricing of $100 million public offering of 16 million shares of common stock at a price of $6.25 per share. NuScale Power Corporation SMR gained 9.1% to $5.99 in pre-market trading. NuScale Power is expected to release fourth quarter results on March 14, 2024.

gained 9.1% to $5.99 in pre-market trading. NuScale Power is expected to release fourth quarter results on March 14, 2024. Hesai Group HSAI gained 9% to $6.28 in pre-market trading. Hesai Group is expected to report its fourth quarter unaudited financial results on March 11, 2024.

gained 9% to $6.28 in pre-market trading. Hesai Group is expected to report its fourth quarter unaudited financial results on March 11, 2024. MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR gained 7.6% to $1,533.99 in pre-market trading amid continued strength in Bitcoin.

gained 7.6% to $1,533.99 in pre-market trading amid continued strength in Bitcoin. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA gained 6.7% to $25.06 in pre-market trading amid continued strength in Bitcoin.

gained 6.7% to $25.06 in pre-market trading amid continued strength in Bitcoin. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 6.4% to $273.15 in pre-market trading amid continued strength in Bitcoin. On Friday, Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral and announced a $282 price target.

